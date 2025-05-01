Delhi to roll out unified health information system, control room for real-time monitoring

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) In a push towards digital transformation in healthcare, the Delhi government will implement a comprehensive Health Management Information System (HMIS) across all its hospitals, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.

As part of the plan, a centralised healthcare control room equipped with a robust dashboard to monitor real-time data such as bed availability, medicine stocks, diagnostic trends, and resource utilisation, will be established in all Delhi hospitals, he said.

The system will also facilitate centralised alerts and generate actionable insights to improve decision-making and governance.

"We are working towards a single digital health platform where real-time data from all hospitals, including primary health centres and super-speciality hospitals, can be viewed through one unified dashboard," Singh said.

This will eliminate inefficiencies, empower doctors, and provide seamless access to care for every citizen, he added.

Integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the HMIS will feature digital tools for patient registration, appointments, billing, diagnostics, ward management, and more.

Patients will be able to access prescriptions, lab reports, and discharge summaries through mobile apps and WhatsApp.

The system will also allow consent-based digital sharing of health records using ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) IDs, ensuring privacy and interoperability.

Voice-to-text transcription for prescriptions, performance analytics for doctors, and data on medicine usage and diagnostic load will further enhance efficiency and accountability within the healthcare system, the Health Department said in a statement.

The minister also conducted an inspection of the Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, and said, “It is our priority that better treatment and facilities are available to the patients. I assure Delhiites that I will work towards restoring the past glory of the hospital”.

Singh chaired a review meeting with senior officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), and the Department of Health to discuss the roadmap for the HMIS rollout and associated digital infrastructure. PTI NSM RHL