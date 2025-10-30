Delhi to see Rs 1.8 lakh crore trade this wedding season: CAIT study

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) As the wedding season kicks off, Delhi is set to witness record trade worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore from around 4.8 lakh weddings, with Indian-made goods expected to dominate the markets, according to the study by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The trader body through its CAIT Research & Trade Development Society (CRTDS) wing said, this year’s wedding season, between November 1 and December 14, will reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' vision, with over 70 per cent of wedding-related purchases expected to be Indian-made, including jewellery, apparel, décor, utensils, and catering items.

"The study, conducted across 75 major cities, shows that India's wedding economy remains one of the strongest pillars of domestic trade, blending tradition, modernity, and self-reliance," said CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal.

Delhi alone is projected to contribute about 27.7 per cent of the country's total wedding business this year, with major spending focused on jewellery, fashion, and venue bookings, CAIT data stated.

The 45-day season is expected to create over 1 crore temporary and part-time jobs, benefiting decorators, caterers, florists, artists, transporters, and hospitality staff. Small manufacturers in textiles, jewellery, handicrafts, packaging, and logistics are also expected to gain strong seasonal momentum.

Talking about the economic importance of the wedding season, Khandelwal said, "The Indian wedding season continues to demonstrate the enormous power of domestic trade and self-reliance." It is a testimony to the country's economic strength and cultural vibrancy, he said, adding that this year India would generate Rs 6.5 lakh crore in business.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local', Indian goods have truly become the heartbeat of every celebration. The 2025 wedding season captures the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Samriddh Bharat'," the secretary general said. PTI SGV ANM SGV ANM MPL MPL