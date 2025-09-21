Delhi to soon get policy for integrating multi-storey buildings, public transport: Khattar

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy will be finalised and soon implemented in the national capital.

Speaking at Aaj Tak 'Nirman Bharat Summit 2025', the Union minister said that this policy is aiming to reduce road traffic, promote multi-storey buildings and enhance overall affordability by integrating public transit with urban development.

He said that extensive metro network expansion is a strategic move to reduce road congestion and improve public transport efficiency.

The minister said that multi-storey housing and mixed-use projects enabled under TOD will promote affordable housing and ensure efficient use of urban space.