Delhi to soon have country's finest film & tourism policy: Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon unveil the country's most progressive and comprehensive film and tourism policy, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday.

Mishra made the announcement while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day India Film Festival at the NCUI auditorium in the presence of former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and actor Manoj Joshi, among others.

Mishra said the festival is a significant initiative to bring Indian cinema's diversity, rich culture, and creativity onto a shared platform.

Stating that his government is working actively to position the capital as the best destination for film production, Mishra said, "Delhi government is set to introduce the country's finest film and tourism policy. In the near future, major festivals like this will be organised with the support of Delhi government." A dedicated budget has been allocated for the upcoming International Film Festival to be held in Delhi, the minister said, adding that a mechanism has been put in place to provide single window clearance to film producers for shooting in the capital city.

"This film festival is not just about entertainment -- it is a celebration of dialogue, identity, and creativity. The government will continue to encourage such events to establish Delhi as an international hub for art, culture and cinema," Mishra said.