Delhi to witness rise in maximum temperature by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius: IMD

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in the maximum temperature by five to seven degrees Celsius over the next five days in Delhi. Despite the warming trend, no heatwave conditions are expected during this period, according to a report prepared by the weather office.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature was appreciably below normal, by three to six degrees Celsius, and the maximum was markedly below normal -- by five to seven notches -- over the last few days.

South-westerly winds with speeds up to 19 kmph were witnessed across Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the seven-day forecast of the IMD, the sky was expected to remain partly cloudy on Thursday, clearing up from Friday onward. The maximum temperature is likely to climb steadily, reaching 43 degrees celsius by early next week.

The rainfall data for 2025 reveals a significant surplus in May, with the Safdarjung weather station recording 186.4 mm of rain against a normal of 30.7 mm -- an excess of more than 500 per cent. However, rainfall remained largely deficient in the earlier months of the year.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, humidity was 38 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Friday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped to the "poor" category, with a reading of 203 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI SHB RC