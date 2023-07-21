Delhi to wrap up pre-G20 sprucing up by July 31

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has set the deadline of July 31 for the agencies to wrap up the repair work on roads, parks, flyovers, and underpasses underway for the G-20 Summit, officials said.

Delhi is hosting the G20 Summit on September 8-10. A meeting chaired by Delhi LG VK Saxena was held earlier this week to review the sprucing up of the city underway ahead of the event.

An order issued by the LG Secretariat set a deadline of July 31 for most of the preparation works.

The meeting decided that overall cleanliness of roads, footpaths, underpasses, over-bridges, streets, parks, public spaces, and commercial areas should be completed by July 31.

IAS officers deployed district-wise will update the LG about progress on a daily basis, officials said.

All potholes, damaged footpaths and central verges, road paints, reflectors, signages, electric poles, green cover, landscaping of police booths and other public utilities on roadside like public toilets and ATMs will also be tended to by July 31, they said.

Special focus will be on areas around the Summit venue. All roadside encroachments, garbage, unauthorised parking, and other such things will also be removed by the deadline.

All kinds of defacement of properties, including unauthorised advertisements should be removed at once, the order said.

All advertisements which are of "poor quality" should also be replaced by July 31, according to the order.

A monitoring committee formed at the district will oversee the civic overhaul.

The committees will have as their members district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, MCD deputy commissioner, NDMC secretary, and chief engineers of the Delhi Development Authority.

One of the responsibilities of these committees will be to find gaps in cleanliness, sanitation and general upkeep of places in their jurisdiction and suggest ways to fix them and upload them on Delhi E-monitoring mobile app.

The monitoring committees will be coordinated by the IAS officers of Delhi government who will be supported by DANICS cadre probationers, the order said. PTI VIT VN VN