Delhi top cop orders increased patrolling ahead of Haryana polls, festivities

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi police commissioner has directed all the district police heads to patrol their respective areas every 15 days, ahead of the upcoming Haryana elections and festivals, an official said on Wednesday.

In a recent meeting with his subordinates at the police headquarters, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued directions to increase the presence of senior police officers on the streets of the national capital. He directed the officers to conduct patrolling at vulnerable areas, isolated stretches and crowded markets.

As per the directions of the police chief, the three DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) rank officers posted in each district can patrol between 7 pm and 10 pm, every day, for 15 days, a senior police officer said.

Delhi has 15 police districts, each headed by a DCP-level officer. Each district has two more DCPs, Additional DCP 1 and Additional DCP 2, who report to the DCP of that district.

The officer said the DCPs have been asked to patrol on a rotation basis. The directions were issued in the wake of the Haryana elections and the festive season in the national capital.

This also includes the patrolling by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) and Station House officers (SHOs) in their respective areas, police said. PTI ALK HIG