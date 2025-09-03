Delhi tourism body floats tender to install fire-fighting system at Dilli Haat INA

New Delhi, Sept 3 (PTI) Months after a fire gutted 24 shops in Dilli Haat INA market, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has floated a tender to install a comprehensive fire-fighting system at the popular crafts and food bazaar.

According to the tender notice, the project is estimated to cost Rs 16,40,800 and will cover both electrical and civil works. The system must include the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electric motor driven terrace pumps, automatic control mechanisms and other safety equipment.

It mentioned that the work must be completed within 45 days, keeping in mind that Dilli Haat remains open to visitors during the construction period. With an average daily footfall of around 3,350 people, including foreign tourists and dignitaries, the project requires special care to avoid inconvenience to visitors and shopkeepers.

The tender document specifies that skilled labour and specialised agencies will be engaged for tasks such as fire check doors, false ceilings, stainless steel fittings and waterproofing to ensure safety and durability.

The DTTDC underlined that utmost caution should be exercised during execution, with non-woven fabric coverings used to protect visitors from dust and debris. Contractors may also be required to work in multiple shifts, including night hours, to finish the project on time.

The move comes in the wake of a fire incident at Dilli Haat on April 30 evening, raising concerns about inadequate fire safety measures at one of the busiest cultural hubs in the national capital.

The fire had burned down stalls of 24 artisans engaged in traditional crafts like handicraft, jewellery, carpets, woodwork and textiles. PTI SHB SHB RUK RUK