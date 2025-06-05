Delhi tourism minister visits Gaushala on World Environment Day

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Delhi Minister of Development and Tourism Kapil Mishra visited Shri Krishna Gaushala to take stock of cattle care facilities and reaffirm the government's commitment to gaushala development, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Accompanied by Model Town MLA Ashok Goyal, environmentalists and local caretakers, the minister also participated in a tree plantation drive aimed at promoting environmental awareness, according to a statement.

Calling gaushalas a part of the city's cultural and ecological fabric, Mishra said, "Gaushalas are not just about animal welfare, they are symbols of our environmental and traditional values. The government is committed to their development and has decided to include them in Delhi's tourism map to promote religious tourism." The minister said the government has released Rs 10 crore to address long-pending dues and ensure better operations at Gaushalas.

"An additional Rs 11.14 crore will be released in the coming months," he said. All outstanding payments up to March 2025 are also expected to be cleared soon.

Mishra added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is deeply concerned about the condition of gaushalas in the city and has directed the formation of a Gau Seva Commission to oversee issues related to cattle care, cleanliness and rehabilitation.

He also said that the government is coordinating with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to streamline efforts and avoid delays in gaushala-related work.

Among other measures, the Delhi government is planning to extend the lease period for gaushala land, increase financial aid for cattle feed by Rs 20 per cow, and allow gaushalas to sell products like milk, ghee, and paneer to support self-sustainability, he added.