Delhi tourists among 7 held for clash with locals in Uttarakhand over road dispute

Pauri, Jan 29 (PTI) A minor road dispute between two groups escalated into a physical clash here in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, with police arresting seven people, most of them tourists from Delhi.

The dispute arose after a group of locals who were in another car alleged that the tourists provoked a fight for not letting them overtake.

Two tourists and one from the local group in Srinagar in Pauri district sustained minor injuries in the clash.

The tourists, all between 25 and 27 years of age, were travelling in two cars to Auli, a ski resort in Chamoli district. Six of the tourists were from Delhi, while another was from Tehri, Uttarakhand.

According to police, the tourists' car was behind the local group and they honked to be allowed to cross. After allegedly waiting for some time, the tourists' car overtook the other car, and halted just ahead and asked the local group to come out of the car.

A war of words followed, which quickly escalated into a physical fight, police said.

A police team from Srinagar Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police said the group of tourists also created a ruckus later at the police station.

Police registered a case against the seven men for allegedly disturbing peace and arrested them. Their two cars have also been seized.

The matter is being investigated thoroughly and CCTV footage is being examined, they said.

Ajay Ubas, Abhishek Kaushik, Vishal Vats, Akash Dabas, Sagar and Manish, all residents of different parts of Delhi, and Vipin Mandrawal, a resident of Tehri, Uttarakhand, have been arrested. PTI DPT SKY SKY