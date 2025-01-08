Delhi traders associations to hold maha panchayat to address business challenges

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Traders Associations is set to organise a maha panchayat to address various pressing issues like discrepancies in circle rates, challenges related to factory licenses, fire NOCs, roads, sewer, water, and expensive electricity, ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election.

Advertisment

Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, stated that the event, which will take place at the Constitution Club of India next week, aims to highlight the concerns of businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Goyal emphasised that Delhi is home to 56 industrial areas, each facing its unique set of challenges. Among these, issues such as freehold disputes, inconsistencies in circle rates and difficulties obtaining factory licenses are prevalent.

The fire concerns No Objection Certificates (NOCs), road conditions, sewer systems, water availability, and the high cost of electricity are also becoming more pressing, Goyal said in a statement.

Advertisment

The meeting will also address issues specific to sectors like the hotel and restaurant industry, banquets and the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, it stated.

More than 500 market associations from prominent areas like Khan Market, Connaught Place, Kashmere Gate and Chandni Chowk are expected to participate in this maha panchayat, it added. PTI SHB HIG