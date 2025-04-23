Delhi traders hold protest against Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: Several traders' associations in the national capital held protests on Wednesday, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

As a mark of protest, traders tied black ribbons on their arms, demanding immediate action against the terrorists involved in the attack.

During the demonstration, protesters held placards with slogans such as 'Doshiyon ke khilaf karwayi karo' (take action against the guilty), 'Begunahon ka balidaan nahi sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate the sacrifice of innocents) and 'Katleaam band karo' (Stop the massacre).

They also carried posters featuring photos of the victims and their families, which had been circulating online.

The Chandni Chowk Traders Association held a demonstration outside the Town Hall, while the Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders protested near Qutub Road.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, president of the Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating that the attack had shaken the entire nation.

"We are a country with diverse religions, but terrorism knows no religion. A terrorist is a terrorist," said Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Secretary of the Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders.

The traders’ associations have called on the central government to take strong and decisive action against terrorism.

Rajiv Batra, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association, said, "We want strict action against those behind this terror attack. We stand with the government and support their efforts."

Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association, announced that the market would be closed on Thursday in solidarity with the victims. The traders also plan to hold a candlelight march.

The terror attack, which occurred Tuesday afternoon at a popular meadow near Pahalgam, killed 26 people, most of them tourists. This marked the deadliest assault in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Among the victims were two foreign nationals and two local residents.