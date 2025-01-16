Delhi traders to offer discounts to encourage voting in assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections to boost voter turnout the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Thursday announced discounts in over 50 markets across the city for people who cast their votes on February 5. CTI Chairperson Brijesh Goyal said voters participating in the elections on February 5 will be eligible for discounts in various markets on February 6. Discounts ranging from 20 to 25 percent will be offered in hotels and guest houses.

Advertisment

Goyal also said that the first week of February is a busy wedding season in Delhi-NCR and emphasised that discussions were held with more than 100 market associations to ensure that voter participation does not decrease.

Mahendra Agarwal, president of Nehru Place Market, announced that voters will receive up to a 10 percent discount on computers, laptops, and related items.

Similarly, Nitin Gupta, president of Kamla Nagar Market, said that a 15 percent discount will be offered to those who visit the market after voting.

Advertisment

In Khari Baoli, trader leader Bharat Arora offered a 5 percent discount for voters, while Tarun Gupta, president of Dariba Jewelers Association in Chandni Chowk, announced a 1 percent discount on gold and silver purchases.

Gopal Dawar, Chairman of the Federation of Lajpat Nagar Market Association, said that discounts ranging from 5 to 10 percent will be available.

Pawan Mittal, General Secretary of Delhi Hotel Mahasangh, said that all types of hotels would provide an additional 20 percent discount on room bookings to voters.

Advertisment

The Delhi Assembly elections date for the voting is scheduled for February 5 and counting of votes will take place on February 8. PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ