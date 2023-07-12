Delhi: Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna river swells

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory as the water level of the Yamuna river rose to 207.81 metres, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Incessant rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas has resulted in a rise in the water level of the Yamuna. Furthermore, the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage has heightened the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas in the vicinity of the river, it said in a statement.

Waterlogging on parts of the busy Ring Road, including on the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad, led to traffic congestion, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said.

According to them, waterlogging was reported from three locations on the Ring Road -- between the Monastery Market and ISBT Kashmere Gate, Loha Pul and the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad.

"Traffic is affected on Ring Road between Monastery and ISBT Kashmere Gate due to the overflowing Yamuna river. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has put sandbags to stop the Yamuna from overflowing. PWD teams are using mobile pumps to pump out the water," said a PWD official.

Heavy waterlogging also affected traffic movement between Chandgi Ram Akhada and Kashmere Gate. The Delhi Police imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city on Wednesday.

Movement of traffic will be regulated on the Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and the Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, the Delhi Traffic Police statement said.

The routes suggested for north-to-south movement are from Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge - Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg - Pushta Road - Vikas Marg and Outer Ring Road - Arihant Marg - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg, it said.

For east-to-west movement, the commuters are advised to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Arihant Marg - Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge and Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - DKFO - AIIMS Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg, the statement said.

The movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on the Ring Road. Commercial vehicles moving from the Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards the Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road, it said.

In view of the Supreme Court judgement, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway, the statement said.

In case of flooding in the vicinity of ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses coming from the Ghaziabad side will be terminated near Seelampur Metro Station. Other vehicular traffic coming from the Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Pushta Road, it said.

Traffic coming from the Wazirabad bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk. Traffic coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg, the police said.

Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas and in case of unavoidable journey, the mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans, they said. PTI NIT SLB NSD NSD