Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for North Campus Delhi for Shriram College centenary celebrations

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Traffic movement will be affected on several key arterial roads around the North Campus on Sunday till 10 pm due to the centenary celebrations of Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi University, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

The affected stretches include Chhatra Marg, University Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg, Guru Teg Bahadur Marg and Mall Road.

"Commuters using these roads are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid the area during the notified hours (3 pm to 10 pm)," the advisory read.

Police said traffic diversions will be enforced, as necessary, at major junctions, including St. Stephen's College, Hindu College, Kranti Chowk, Patel Chest and Mall Road, which connect to the university area.

All vehicles, except emergency services, will be diverted from these points to ensure smooth movement and crowd management.

According to the advisory, vehicles heading from Mall Road towards Chhatra Marg will be diverted at the Chhatra Marg-Mall Road T-point, and those going from Mall Road to University Marg will be diverted at the University-Marg-Mall Road T-point towards the Khalsa College red light before proceeding via Guru Teg Bahadur Marg.

Traffic moving from Guru Teg Bahadur Marg and Vijay Nagar Marg towards Chhatra Marg will be diverted from Patel Chest towards Guru Teg Bahadur Marg and then routed through Sudhir Bose Marg and Sant Kirpal Singh Marg, it added.

Vehicles coming from the MCD Chowk, Malkaganj and Bonta Park towards the Rugby Ground on University Marg will be diverted from the St Stephen's red light towards Kranti Chowk and then via Guru Teg Bahadur Marg.

The traffic police advised commuters to avoid roadside parking in the area, warning that it could hamper the normal flow of traffic.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed unrestricted movement, the advisory said.