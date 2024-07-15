Delhi: Traffic advisory issued in view of Tazia processions to be taken out on Tuesday, Wednesday

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday in view of the Tazia processions that will be taken out across the city on the occasion of Muharram.

According to the advisory, Muharram will be observed in the capital on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Around 9 pm on Tuesday, a procession will be taken out from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and it will pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, the the advisory said, adding that the procession will be taken back on the reverse route, .

Another procession will be taken out from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar and Jama Masjid, and will be taken back on the reverse route. The tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly, the advisory said.

Tazia processions will also be taken out in East, Northeast, Shahdara, Northwest, Southeast, South and West districts.

The procession will reform at 11 am on Wednesday and follow the same route and assemble at Kalan Mahal to proceed for Karbala, Jor Bagh, the advisory said.

City buses plying on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and bound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be stopped at Aram Bagh and will return via Chitragupta Road-Paharganj.

Buses bound for the New Delhi railway station shall also be stopped at Aram Bagh. Buses bound for Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street and terminate at Udhyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg, the advisory said.

Buses coming from East and Central districts to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Sikandra Road and terminate at Mandi House. On the return journey, these buses will take Bhagwan Dass Road-Tilak Marg, the advisory said.

Buses coming on Tughlaq Road and bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will be diverted on Prithviraj Road, Q-Point, Man Singh Road, Maulana Azad Road and their journeys will terminate opposite Vigyan Bhawan. They will return via Janpath.

Traffic movement is also likely to be affected on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 (opposite the Anand Vihar terminal), Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj etc. due to other local processions, according to the advisory.

Those planning to go to the New Delhi railway station on Wednesday evening should leave in advance. They should avoid Connaught Place and reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, depending on the movement of the processions, the advisory said.

Traffic movement will be regulated on Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road and Jor Bagh Road from 12 noon to 9:30 pm, the advisory said.

There is a likelihood of traffic congestion along the procession routes and adjoining roads. Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes. For an uninterrupted journey, commuters have been advised to use metro services, especially on the affected routes. PTI NIT RC