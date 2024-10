New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Traffic was affected after a tree fell on the Dhir Sen Marg in south Delhi’s East of Kailash area on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the tree fell on a truck parked on the road and they received information about the incident around 10 am.

Traffic on both sides of the road has been blocked and work is underway to remove the tree from the area, they added.

