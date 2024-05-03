Delhi: Traffic diversions kick in to decongest Naraina Flyover amid ongoing repair work

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday said traffic restrictions and diversions will be placed on the Naraina Flyover from Naraina to Raja Garden due to the repair work on the carriageway.

The restrictions come after traffic congestion was noticed on the Naraina flyover in the carriageway from Naraina to Raja Garden on Thursday due to the ongoing work, the police said in an advisory.

It has been decided that from Friday, traffic coming from Dhaula Kuan will be diverted to the opposite carriageway on Naraina flyover from 4 pm to 10 pm and will merge again on the main carriageway just before the Mayapuri flyover, the advisory said.

Traffic coming from Rajouri Garden to Dhaula Kuan will remain in the left lane and pass using the side carriageway instead of going up the flyover. This arrangement is applicable only from 4 pm to 10 pm; the traffic will run normally for the rest of the day , it said.

The police said signages have been affixed at the diversion points in this regard. PTI NIT RPA