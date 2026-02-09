Delhi: Traffic diversions on Prof Joginder Singh Marg from Feb 9 for DJB work

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Temporary traffic diversions and partial road closure will be in place on Prof Joginder Singh Marg for one week beginning Monday in connection with excavation work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to the advisory, the affected stretch is Prof Joginder Singh Marg. Vehicles coming from Najafgarh Road or Outer Ring Road towards C-2B Janakpuri have been advised to take alternate routes via Pankha Road–Lal Sai Marg, Jail Road–Lal Sai Marg or Dharam Marg–Lal Sai Marg.

Traffic coming from Pankha Road towards District Centre, Janakpuri, may use Lal Sai Marg–Jail Road or Lal Sai Marg–Dharam Marg as alternate routes.

The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys, use the suggested alternate routes and follow traffic signage and instructions to avoid congestion during the period. PTI SGV SGV MPL MPL