Delhi traffic likely to be hit for Hanuman Jayanti, routes diverted in CP, Kashmere Gate

New Delhi: Traffic flow is likely to be affected in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebration, the police said, issuing advisories for route diversions near the Hanuman temples in Kashmere Gate and Connaught Place.

Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the 'Sunderkand Paath' being organised by the Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Mandir Samiti on the occasion at the temple in Kashmere Gate from 5 pm, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi traffic police.

To ease vehicular movement during this event, traffic will be diverted from the left turn towards Hanuman Mandir at Y-Point Salimgarh by-pass, under Hanuman Setu, and Chatta Rail Chowk, the advisory said.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area where the programme will be held and avail public transport to help decongestion of roads, the police said.

"Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic. In case any unusual or unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police," the advisory read.

The police also issued a second advisory mentioning the traffic diversions in place for the festival celebration at the Hanuman Mandir on Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Connaught Place.

During the day, a gathering of around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees is expected at the temple, the police said.

Beside this, a shobha yatra will also be taken out in the area from 3 pm to 6 pm in which 1,000-1,500 people along with seven chariots will be participating, likely affecting the traffic movement on surrounding roads, they said.

To ensure smooth traffic flow in the temple's vicinity, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on the Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer Circle, Connaught Place, the advisory said.

The vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the traffic police warned.

Traffic will be diverted from Outer Circle, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout GPO, roundabout Patel Chowk, and roundabout Windsor Place, the advisory said.

People who are going towards ISBT, railway stations or airports are advised to plan their travel in advance, it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police beefed up security and paramilitary forces were deployed in Jahangirpuri on Tuesday to keep vigil during the shobha yatra to be taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, officials said.

The police have also intensified security arrangements across the national capital, particularly areas where shobha yatras will be taken out.