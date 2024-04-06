Delhi: Traffic movement to be regulated in view of event at Tyagraj Stadium on Sunday morning

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding the traffic restrictions to be imposed in connection with the Tarey 2024 Run at the Tyagraj Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to the advisory, around 1,000 people from all over Delhi are expected to participate in the run.

The traffic movement will be regulated or diverted, as required, on Shri Jagannath Marg, Jor Bagh Road (between 3rd and 4th Avenue Roads), 4th Avenue Road, Najaf Khan Road, the interconnected roads between 3rd and 4th Avenue Roads, Ch. Chandu Lal Balmiki Marg, Gujjar Chowk, 3rd Avenue Road, Sewa Nagar signal and the railway underpass near 3rd Avenue Road from 6 am to 8 am in the area of Lodhi Colony and Tyagraj Nagar, the advisory said.

Commuters have been requested to use public transport. Those going towards ISBTs, railway stations and the airport have been advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time in hand. PTI NIT RC