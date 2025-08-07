Delhi Traffic personnel receive soft skills training to enhance public interaction

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) In a bid to improve citizen-police engagement and ensure more effective traffic management, the Delhi Traffic Police recently conducted a three-day soft skills training programme for its personnel at the Traffic Headquarters, an official said on Thursday.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the interpersonal and communication skills of traffic police personnel, is part of a broader campaign that combines road safety awareness for the public with internal capacity-building for police staff, he said.

The training was conducted under the supervision of Satya Vir Katara, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters), and focused on areas such as public dealing, empathy, leadership, time management, and ethical conduct. Around 75 personnel, including constables and sub-inspectors, participated in two separate sessions.

"Traffic police officers are in constant interaction with the public. To make those engagements more positive, polite, and effective, it is essential that they are equipped not only with legal knowledge but also with strong communication and behavioural skills," Katara said.

The soft skills sessions were part of a dual-pronged approach by the Delhi Traffic Police. While the Road Safety Cell has been conducting public awareness campaigns across the city -- engaging school children, auto drivers, and public transport operators -- the department simultaneously focused on training its personnel to handle day-to-day interactions more sensitively and professionally, he said.

Experts from different industries, including education, aviation, and behavioural sciences, were invited to conduct the sessions.

Senior officers, including Ajay Chaudhary, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), and DCPs Shashank Jaiswal and SK Singh, were also present during the session.