Delhi Traffic Police announces traffic arrangements for IITF at Pragati Maidan

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Delhi Police issued detailed traffic and parking arrangements for the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) to be held at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is organising this year's fair, which draws large numbers of business visitors and the general public, according to a traffic advisory.

Delhi Traffic Police said the movement of heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic in past editions of that event has often slowed down regular flow around the venue.

The advisory stated that 245 traffic police personnel have been deployed in three shifts to manage traffic in and around Pragati Maidan throughout the fair period.

It further added that 15 cranes, 16 motorcycle patrol units and three disaster management vehicles have been positioned in the vicinity.

A briefing on preparedness was held on November 13 at Bharat Mandapam, attended by officers from ITPO, Delhi Traffic Police and the staff deployed for the fair, it said.

Dedicated entry gates have been earmarked for business visitors, exhibitors, VVIP and protocol visitors, media persons and ITPO officials, the advisory further said.

Parking lots for visitors have been identified and directional signboards for entry, exit and parking have been installed. Delhi Traffic Police said ‘No Parking’ and ‘Tow Away’ zones have been declared around the venue, with advisory boards placed accordingly.

Six traffic help desks have been set up in the area to guide visitors and provide assistance.

The advisory also stated that a Delhi Traffic Police awareness stall will be set up inside the trade fair to promote road safety and sensitise the public about traffic rules.

A separate traffic control room has been established in the ITPO Admin Block to coordinate arrangements during the fair.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic New Delhi Range Rajeev Kumar said the arrangements aim to facilitate smooth movement for both visitors and regular road users.