Delhi Traffic Police cracks down on tinted glass, issues over 2,200 challans in a week

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has issued more than 2,200 challans in just one week as part of a citywide crackdown on tinted or black films on car windows, an officer said on Friday.

Between November 1 and 6, the traffic police issued 2,235 challans to vehicle owners found violating tinted glass norms, the police said in a statement.

Over the past one year, the traffic police have issued around 20,232 challans for tinted glass violations, reflecting what officers described as a "firm stand on ensuring transparency, safety, and lawful conduct on Delhi's roads." "The use of tinted glasses beyond the permissible limit not only violates the Motor Vehicles Act but also poses a significant threat to road safety and public security," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satya Vir Katara said.

The officer said darkened windows reduce driver visibility, particularly at night, and provide concealment opportunities for criminal activities.

Katara added that the drive also focused on educating motorists about the hazards of tinted glass, including how it contributes to accidents and compromises the safety of women and children.

"These targeted campaigns are essential to instil traffic discipline, promote responsible driving habits, and ensure a safer commuting environment for all citizens of Delhi," he said.