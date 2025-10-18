Delhi Traffic Police directs officers to act on social media complaints promptly

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has directed its officers to actively monitor social media platforms and respond promptly to public complaints related to traffic congestion, signal malfunctions and vehicle breakdowns, officials said on Saturday.

According to an order, all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), traffic ranges, and traffic inspectors were asked to share the official usernames of their X accounts with the Public Information Unit (PIU) by September 8.

"It has been observed that a significant number of complaints regarding traffic congestion, malfunctioning of traffic signals, and breakdown of vehicles are being reported on the social media platform X," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Management, Zone-II) Ajay Chaudhry said in the order.

The initiative, he said, aims to strengthen the visibility and public trust in Delhi Traffic Police through faster grievance redressal on social media.

The order stated that the concerned traffic inspectors must respond to tagged complaints with a GPS-tagged photograph showing compliance.

The officers have been asked to monitor responses and ensure timely action in their respective jurisdictions, it added.

The order further directed the DCP (Traffic HQ-I) to submit a weekly report every Monday, reporting details of total congestion calls received from all sources, average time taken to resolve them, and the list of frequent congestion points, the officials added. PTI SGV ANM NB