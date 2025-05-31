Delhi Traffic Police gears up to tackle waterlogging, congestion as part of monsoon action plan

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) With the monsoon season approaching, the Delhi Traffic Police has come up with a comprehensive strategy to address recurring challenges such as waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city, an official said on Saturday.

In coordination with multiple civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the traffic unit has bolstered its monsoon preparedness to minimise public inconvenience and ensure smooth vehicular movement during heavy rainfall.

The traffic police is also establishing a coordination mechanism with the India Meteorological Department to receive timely alerts on adverse weather conditions in the national capital.

"We are mapping flood-prone zones and deploying additional personnel and resources to ensure a quick response to waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Coordination with local bodies is being strengthened to expedite desilting of drains and repair of damaged roads," a senior traffic police officer said.

The department has also identified key stretches across the city that are historically vulnerable to water accumulation and congestion. Special teams will be stationed at these critical points during peak hours to manage traffic flow and assist commuters.

Digital tools such as real-time traffic monitoring, GPS-enabled patrolling, and public alerts via social media platforms are being integrated to provide timely updates and diversions in case of bottlenecks.

"Public cooperation will be essential, and we urge citizens to report waterlogged areas or broken roads through our helpline and online platforms," the officer added.

As part of its monsoon action plan, the Delhi Traffic Police are also working to ensure the visibility of road signage, streamline towing services in case of vehicle breakdowns, while coordinating with emergency services in case of flash floods or road accidents.

The department said it will continue to monitor the evolving weather situation and update its deployment plan accordingly to maintain road safety and commuter convenience throughout the rainy season.