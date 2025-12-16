Delhi Traffic Police head constable suspended after video of assault on taxi driver goes viral

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A Delhi Traffic Police head constable was suspended after a purported video of him allegedly assaulting a taxi driver near Paharganj went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place around 3 pm on December 14 in the Paharganj area. The altercation was reportedly triggered after an argument over the issuance of a traffic challan to the taxi driver.

“An argument broke out between the traffic police personnel and the car driver over a challan. When the driver attempted to leave the spot, a scuffle ensued,” a senior police officer said.

During the altercation, the traffic police head constable allegedly assaulted the driver, while a bystander recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The video later surfaced on social media and went viral, prompting departmental action, the police said.

“Taking cognisance of the video, the traffic police head constable has been placed under suspension and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” he said.

