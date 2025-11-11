Delhi Traffic Police holds free health camp for its staff

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday organised a free health check-up camp for its officers and staff, according to a press release.

The camp, held at the DCP Traffic Office Complex in Ashoka Police Lines, was aimed at promoting health awareness and preventive care among the police personnel, it said.

At the camp, police personnel underwent blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, ECG, BMI, and eye check-ups.

The tests were carried out by a team of doctors from Malik Radrix Hospital. Personal consultations and counselling sessions were also held.

The camp was inaugurated by DCP (Traffic-New Delhi Range) Rajeev Rawal.

"The physical and mental fitness of our force is of utmost importance. Initiatives like this not only help in the early detection of health issues but also motivate our personnel to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle," Rawal said at the event. PTI SGV VN VN