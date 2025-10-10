Delhi Traffic Police holds road safety drive to promote helmet use

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Friday organised an awareness campaign on road safety and helmet use at GPO, Gole Market, officials said.

According to an official statement, the event was held in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies under its Initiative for Global Road Safety.

During the drive, 55 challans were issued to violators, while schoolchildren from Jesus Mary Convent School offered roses to riders wearing helmets correctly as a gesture of appreciation, it read.

The campaign, themed "Consequences", aimed to highlight the importance of wearing properly fastened helmets to prevent serious injuries and fatalities.

"As per studies, helmets reduce the risk of death by 42 per cent and the risk of head injury by 69 per cent, " said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Management Division, Zone II) Ajay Chaudhry, adding that helmets play a vital role in saving lives when strapped properly. PTI SGV BM MNK MNK