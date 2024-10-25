Delhi traffic police intensifies crackdown on vehicles violating pollution norms

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi traffic police has intensified its drive to crack down on vehicles plying without pollution certificates and overage vehicles to tackle the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force in the national capital in view of the surge in pollution levels in the city.

A senior police officer said that all the traffic personnel on the spot have been provided masks and the crackdown has been intensified.

"We are checking non-destined vehicles at the borders of Delhi. The exercise is going on round the clock where such vehicles, not intended to stop in the city, are being sent back from the border areas. The officials are also visiting construction sites to check whether the material is being covered or kept open," the officer said.

Another senior officer said that the action is also being taken on the old-aged vehicles.

"The vehicles plying without pollution certificates are being challaned. Around 2,000 such challans are being issued every day," the officer said.

Delhi's air quality improved slightly to the 'poor' category on Friday despite a thick layer of smog continuing to blanket the city in the early hours.

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority where officials of the departments concerned were present.

It was decided that dust removal and mitigation on a mission mode would be the focus area of the multiple agencies engaged in the implementation of anti-pollution measures. PTI NIT HIG