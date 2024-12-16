Delhi Traffic Police intensifies vehicle checks under GRAP STAGE III restrictions

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Monday intensified checks on vehicles following the implementation of restrictive measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III to combat air pollution.

Under Stage III, non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards are banned within Delhi. Similarly, non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles of BS-IV or older standards, registered outside Delhi, are not allowed entry into the city.

Previously, such restrictions were applicable only to BS-III vehicles.

Persons with disabilities remain exempt from restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in Delhi and neigbouring districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar under the current GRAP stage.

After the implementation of these restrictions, checking has been intensified in different locations of the national capital, a senior police officer said.

There are over 10 entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will not be allowed to enter into the city, he said.

Barricades have been placed at multiple locations and vehicles are being stopped under a special drive to verify their registration and age, the officer added.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379 at 4 pm on Monday. The poor air quality, primarily caused by adverse weather conditions, typically persists from November to January.

As part of the revised plan, schools and colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar are mandatorily required to shift classes up to Class V to hybrid mode under GRAP Stage III restrictions.

Students and parents have the option to choose online education wherever it is available.