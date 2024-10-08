Delhi Traffic Police issue over 18K druken driving challans till September 15

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 18,000 druken driving challans till September 15 this year -- the highest in last three years, according to the official data.

The police have issued a total of 18,478 challans for drunken driving till September 15 this year, as per the data.

The numbers were 16,235 in 2023 and 2,320 in 2022.

The highest numbers of challan were issued in west district 1,973 followed by southeast district 1,902, central 1,752, south 1,733, north 1,731, outer north 1,384, and east 1,382. There are 15 police districts in Delhi and the least numbers of challans were reported in Shahdara district 540, the data stated.

The police advised the commuters to obey traffic rules, specifically not to drink and drive.

Driving under the influence of alcohol not only puts the driver's life at risk but also endangers the lives of pedestrians and other motorists on the roads, they said.