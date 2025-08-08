Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) With the Raksha Bandhan festival falling on a weekend this year, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory on X anticipating heavy outbound movement from the national capital, particularly via major highways.

According to the advisory, a significant increase in vehicular volume is expected on National Highway-44 and at the Singhu border, as commuters head towards destinations including Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat and Chandigarh.

To avoid congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow, commuters have been urged to consider alternate routes.

"Due to the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding with the weekend, a large number of commuters are expected to travel out of Delhi via National Highways. To avoid congestion, commuters heading towards Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat and Chandigarh through NH-44 and Singhu border are advised to consider alternate routes," the advisory read on X.

Officials have also suggested the use of public transportation to ease pressure on roadways. "Public transportation options like the Delhi Metro can be a convenient alternative to reach your destination. Plan your journey in advance to ensure a smooth commute," it added.