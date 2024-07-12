BJP holds protest against electricity price hike, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

New Delhi: In view of the Delhi BJP protest against electricity price hike on Friday, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the affected roads and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Led by state BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, the party's Delhi unit is holding a protest at Shahidi Park in ITO here against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"Foot march under the leadership of State President Mr Virendra Sachdeva to the Delhi Secretariat in protest against the increase in electricity prices by the Kejriwal government," the Delhi BJP said in a post on X.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) may be closed for two hours in account of the protest.

"In view of a protest by a political party near Shaheedi Park, BSZ Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at BSZ Marg, IP Marg, and BSZ Marg may be closed for traffic movement between 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.