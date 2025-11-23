Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for night-time route closures for Central Vista Project

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory announcing night-time traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of Lutyens' Delhi because of road re-carpeting work being carried out under the Central Vista Project.

According to the advisory, the first phase of restrictions will be imposed on Moti Lal Nehru Marg from November 22 to November 23 between 9 pm and 6 am.

Traffic movement in both directions between the Sunehri Bagh Masjid roundabout and the South Fountain circle will remain suspended during this period.

Vehicles will be diverted through the Sunehri Bagh Masjid roundabout and the South Fountain roundabout, the advisory said.

No vehicle movement or roadside parking will be permitted on the affected stretch, and vehicles parked wrongly will be towed to the traffic pit at Mata Sundari Marg.

The second phase of work will be from November 24 to November 25, also from 9 pm to 6 am, and will affect Dara Shikoh Road in both directions, the advisory stated.

Traffic heading towards Vijay Chowk will be diverted through Rajaji Marg to Kamaraj Marg to Sunehri Masjid to Moti Lal Nehru Marg, or through Rafi Marg to Kartavya Path, it said.

Restrictions on vehicular movement and roadside parking will remain in effect on Dara Shikoh Road during the maintenance period. Wrongly parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted. The towed vehicles will be parked at Mata Sundari Marg, the advisory added.

Traffic police said commuters should expect congestion in and around the Central Vista area during the night-time and advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and opt for alternate routes.

Emergency vehicles will be given priority access, although slight delays may occur, they said.