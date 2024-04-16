Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Raja Garden-Punjabi Bagh stretch

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Traffic is likely to remain heavy in both carriageways from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh for one week due to the ongoing construction of an underpass, officials said on Tuesday.

The traffic police have advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

The traffic police wrote on X that, "Due to construction work of underpass and laying of electricity cables at ESI Raja Garden, Ring Road, traffic is expected to remain heavy in both the carriageways from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh roundabout and vice-versa for at least one week. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."