Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Samay Raina's shows at IGI Stadium on Nov 8-9

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory announcing traffic diversions and restrictions around the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium ahead of stand-up comedian Samay Raina's live show "Still Alive & Unfiltered", scheduled for November 8 and 9.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the performances will be held at the main arena (Gym) of the stadium, and heavy traffic movement is expected in the surrounding areas.

"To ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience, certain restrictions will remain in force from 1 pm to 11 pm on both days," the advisory said.

It further stated that no heavy vehicles will be allowed from Rajghat to IP Marg, and commuters have been advised to avoid IP Marg (MGM Road), Vikas Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and IP Depot during the event hours.

Giving details of entry and parking arrangements, the police said entry to Gate Nos. 7 and 8 will be from Velodrome Road, while Gate Nos. 21, 22, and 23, as well as Gates 16 and 18, will be accessible from MGM Road, it read.

Police also said limited parking has been arranged near the venue for vehicles carrying valid parking labels.

"It is mandatory to display parking labels on the windscreen with the vehicle number clearly written on them. Vehicles without valid parking labels will not be allowed in the vicinity of the stadium," the official added.

The advisory further mentioned that parking label holders should approach the venue via Ring Road, with entry to the designated parking lots from MGM Road.

The Traffic Police said no vehicles will be allowed to park along Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover (both carriageways) during the event.

"Any vehicle found parked on these stretches will be towed away and prosecuted as per law," the advisory said.