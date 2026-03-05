Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory in view of 3-day Radha Swami Satsang Beas congregation

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory in view of the three-day Radha Swami Satsang Beas congregation scheduled to be held from March 6 to March 8 at the Radha Swami Satsang Complex in Bhatti Mines area of Chhatarpur in south Delhi.

A large number of devotees from across the country and abroad, including VIPs and other dignitaries, are expected to attend the religious gathering, officials said. The devotees are likely to start arriving from around 5 am onwards on March 6.

According to the advisory, the total footfall during the event is estimated to reach around three to four lakh. Of these, nearly 80,000 devotees are expected to stay overnight at the Satsang complex, while the rest will commute from different parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and disperse by around 6 pm every day.

The traffic police said the ongoing wedding season could further add to vehicular pressure in the area as several banquet halls, farmhouses and wedding venues are located on roads leading to the ashram.

"To manage the anticipated congestion due to heavy vehicular movement, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made," the advisory said, urging commuters to avoid affected routes and plan their journeys in advance.

Entry to the satsang complex for devotees and vehicles will be from Bhatti Mines Road. Those intending to attend the congregation have been advised to reach before 5 am to avoid congestion. Devotees travelling from Faridabad and Gurugram have been advised to approach the venue via Dera Border.

Adequate parking arrangements have been made inside the satsang complex by the organisers for all categories of vehicles, the police said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed to park on SSN Marg.

Restrictions on the movement of heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) will remain in place on Bhatti Mines Road between Chhatarpur Road (SSN Marg) and the Gurgaon Road T-point near the satsang complex from 4 am to 8 pm between March 6 and 8.

Heavy traffic will be diverted from Mandi Road via Jonapur cut towards Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and from Bandh Road near Mallu Farm towards Jonapur-Mehrauli Gurugram Road.

Emergency vehicles, including those of the police, fire services and ambulances, will be allowed free movement in the restricted zones during emergencies. PTI SSJ MNK MNK