Delhi Traffic Police issues more than 10,000 challans in 1 week to curb violations

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The traffic police on Sunday said that it has issued over 10,000 challans in a week of special drive to curb traffic violations in the city, an official statement said.

The drive was conducted between March 1 and 7, in which the Delhi Traffic Police has issued 10,902 challans for violations, the statement said.

Major violations that were targeted by traffic police included improper parking with 5,957 challans, driving while using a phone with 289 challans, riding without a helmet with 1,131 challans, e-rickshaw violations with 2,476 challans, using cars with tinted glasses with 399 challans, drunk driving with 93 challans and others, it said.

"The initiative aims to not only penalise offenders but also raise public awareness through campaigns, encouraging responsible behaviour on the roads," police said.

An analytical study highlighted a significant rise in accidents attributed to miscellaneous factors, prompting the need for robust initiatives and deterrence efforts, the statement said.

"By combining a strict enforcement and educational approach, we aim to contribute significantly to reducing accidents and ensuring road safety. Citizens are urged to adhere to traffic rules for the collective well-being of all road users," police said. PTI NSM ALK SKY SKY