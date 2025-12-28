Delhi Traffic Police issues nearly 24,000 challans in a day

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has intensified enforcement measures across city as they issued 23,985 challans, including 19,227 for overspeeding and red-light jumping, for various traffic violations in a day, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, 226 challans were issued against motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol during the special integrated checking drives conducted at multiple locations across Delhi on December 27.

During the exercise, traffic teams also issued 86 challans for dangerous driving, 2,194 challans for riding without helmets, 266 challans for triple riding, 1,941 challans for wrong-side driving and 45 motorists were penalised for using tinted glasses in their vehicles, the officials said.

With the help of OSVD (Over-Speed Violation Detection) and RLVD (Red-Light Violation Detection) cameras, 13,833 e-challans for overspeeding and 5,394 e-challans for jumping red lights were issued across the city.

In an official statement, the police said the special drive forms part of a comprehensive plan as traffic volume and night-time movement are expected to increase during the New Year period.

Senior officers are personally supervising enforcement activities, and additional force deployment has been ensured at vulnerable points, party hotspots, major intersections and arterial roads across the city, the statement said.

Preparedness measures include deployment of additional traffic personnel, setting up of multiple integrated checkpoints at strategic locations, use of breath analysers and modern enforcement equipment, close coordination with district police and PCR units, and continuous night patrolling and monitoring through traffic control rooms, police said.

Appealing to citizens to celebrate responsibly, Monika Bhardwaj, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone-I), said, "Driving under the influence not only attracts strict legal action but also endangers lives. The public is urged to strictly follow traffic rules and use public transport, taxis or designated drivers while attending New Year celebrations." PTI SGV NB NB