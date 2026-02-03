Delhi Traffic Police issues over 4,800 challans under 'Zero Tolerance' campaign

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has issued more than 4,800 challans at two major intersections in a month under its 'Zero Tolerance' campaign, an official said on Tuesday.

Data from January show that Azadpur Chowk under the Model Town Circle emerged as the most intensively policed junction, accounting for 2,794 e-challans alone during the month-long drive.

The intersection, a key traffic node surrounded by wholesale markets, has long been flagged for violations such as wrong-side driving, improper parking by e-rickshaws, stop-line violations and red-light jumping.

Apart from challaning, enforcement teams carried out 1,057 checks under Vehicle on Call Action (VoCA), towed away 127 vehicles and impounded 37, reflecting a multi-pronged approach beyond routine ticketing, police said.

"No violation at this intersection was spared during the drive," a traffic officer said, describing January as one of the most intensive enforcement phases at the spot in recent months.

Shalimar Bagh Chowk under the Ashok Vihar Circle recorded 2,037 challans during the same period, making it the second major focus area under the monthly enforcement grid.

The location, marked by dense residential pockets and significant commercial movement, was taken up after residents flagged persistent congestion, rampant improper parking and frequent wrong-side driving.

Similar drives are being planned or extended to other critical points such as Madhuban Chowk, Rithala Metro Station, Shahbad Dairy, Badli Metro Station and Safiyabad Crossing in Narela. PTI SSJ OZ OZ