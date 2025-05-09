Delhi Traffic Police issues over 7,600 challans, impounds 65 vehicles for forged NEP certificates

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has issued more than 7,600 challans and impounded 65 commercial vehicles in the past two months for operating during restricted hours with forged No Entry Permission (NEP) certificates, officials said on Friday.

A sustained crackdown is underway against the misuse of NEP certificates and unauthorised movement of commercial vehicles, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satyavir Katara said.

Following an increase in public complaints, a dedicated enforcement team was formed in March and deployed at multiple key locations across the city, he said.

"In the past two months, 7,654 challans have been issued and 65 vehicles impounded during surprise checks," Katara said.

On April 30, a light goods vehicle was intercepted near Mukundpur on Outer Ring Road. The NEP certificate produced by the driver was found to be forged, police said.

A case was registered at Jahangirpuri police station. The driver, Lekh Raj, told police that vehicle owner Mohammad Azim had allegedly purchased the fake certificate for Rs 10,000 from the Sabzi Mandi area in Azadpur.

In a similar incident on May 7, a forged NEP was found affixed to the windshield of a light goods vehicle near Hanuman Mandir on Ring Road. A case was registered at Kashmiri Gate police station.

The driver, Kamlesh Yadav, said the vehicle owner Mohammad Ashif had procured the certificate for the same amount.

Both vehicle owners and drivers have been arrested, and efforts are underway to trace the source and network behind the fake NEP racket, police added.