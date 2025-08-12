Delhi Traffic Police launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate 79th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police celebrated the forthcoming 79th Independence Day with a week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign aimed at fostering patriotic spirit and reinforcing public respect for the national flag, officials said on Tuesday.

The campaign, conducted under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyavir Katara, featured a range of interactive activities designed to promote national unity and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters, police said in a statement.

A Tiranga Yatra organised as part of the celebrations witnessed the participation of around 250 students from various Delhi schools. The rally was flagged off from the Traffic Training Park at Baba Kharak Singh Marg and proceeded via BKS Road before returning to the park, it said.

Students carried the national flag and raised patriotic slogans during the march, drawing attention and applause from bystanders and creating an atmosphere of national pride, it further added.

In a separate event at the Traffic Training Park, Punjabi Bagh, over 60 'Traffic Prahris' -- citizen-volunteers who assist the Delhi Traffic Police -- were honoured for their contributions to road safety and discipline, the statement read.

ACP (Road Safety Cell) Anil Tomar held an interactive session with the volunteers, highlighting the role of the Traffic Prahri mobile application, which enables real-time reporting of traffic violations. Reports leading to enforcement action are rewarded, the officials said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyavir Katara and Deputy Commissioners of Police Shashank (Traffic HQ-I) and S K Singh (Traffic HQ-II) attended the events and appreciated the efforts of both students and volunteers, the statement read.

"The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign unites citizens under one flag, while the Traffic Prahri initiative brings communities together for a common cause, safer and more disciplined roads," it further added. PTI SGV SGV KSS KSS