Delhi Traffic Police organises medical check-up camps for personnel

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A total of 841 Delhi Traffic Police personnel participated in a series of health check-up camps organised across the city amid severe air quality and long hours of exposure on roads.

The medical check-ups were conducted from December 20 to 22 at multiple locations with the objective of ensuring early detection of health issues, promoting preventive healthcare and maintaining the operational fitness of traffic police personnel, Delhi Traffic Police said.

"They (traffic personnel) remain particularly vulnerable to respiratory and lifestyle-related ailments due to constant exposure to vehicular emissions, dust and fluctuating weather conditions, making regular health monitoring essential," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Monika Bhardwaj said.

She further said range-wise participation data showed that 289 personnel from the Central Range attended the camps, followed by 199 from the Western Range, 142 from the New Delhi Range, 85 from the Southern Range, 66 from the Eastern Range, and 60 from the Northern Range, an official statement said.

The medical camps were organised in coordination with several leading healthcare institutions. The officer said such healthcare facilities will continue to be provided for traffic police personnel.