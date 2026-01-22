Delhi Traffic Police steps up road safety measures after Noida techie's death

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Following the death of a Noida-based tech professional, the Delhi Traffic Police has scaled up safety measures across 62 identified hotspots and 12 high-risk corridors to prevent further fatalities.

The 27-year-old software engineer drowned after his car plunged into a waterlogged trench near a construction site in Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16-17.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said on Thursday the Delhi Traffic Police is analysing locations of fatal accidents and taking corrective steps in coordination with multiple civic agencies.

"We continuously carry out joint surveys at locations where fatal accidents have occurred. Based on this, we have identified dark spots, marked around 62 hotspots and identified 12 corridors," Gupta told PTI.

He said the focus is on improving road engineering and traffic management at places where there is a higher risk of serious accidents. "Our effort is to coordinate traffic engineering measures with civic agencies to rectify infrastructural issues wherever required," Gupta said.

According to Gupta, these measures include installation of barricades, warning signage and road markings as well as improved lighting and removal of engineering defects. "This is an ongoing process and we are working on it in multiple ways," he said.

Traffic police personnel have been instructed to act immediately if any new dark spot is identified. Gupta added that special attention is being paid to night-time safety, when visibility-related issues often lead to serious crashes.

The department is coordinating with agencies such as the PWD, MCD, NDMC, or NHAI to address infrastructure gaps, he said.

Another senior officer said road safety but requires sustained monitoring and intervention rather a one-time exercise.