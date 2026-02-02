Delhi Traffic Police, Suzuki Motorcycle India sign MoU to boost road safety

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Suzuki Motorcycle India to strengthen road safety education and upgrade infrastructure at the Traffic Training Park on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, an official said.

The agreement was signed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satya Vir Katara on behalf of the Delhi Traffic Police and by Devashish Handa representing Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited.

Under the partnership, the company, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, will provide financial and technical support for the upgradation, upkeep and efficient functioning of the Park. The focus will be on strengthening road safety infrastructure and expanding educational activities for citizens.

The officer said the proposed support includes improvement of training infrastructure, installation of modern road safety learning tools, development of interactive training modules, enhancement of signage and awareness material, and assistance in conducting regular road safety education programmes for school children and the general public. PTI BM BM AMJ AMJ