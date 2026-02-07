Delhi Traffic Police tests laser speed guns on NH-44 to boost enforcement

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has intensified speed enforcement measures along the NH-44 corridor by conducting trials of handheld laser speed guns at the Libaspur Bus Stand area, officials said on Saturday.

Five handheld laser speed cameras were tested on Friday to support enforcement at high-risk and high-speed corridors across the city. 151 challans were also issued during the drive, they said.

The Libaspur Bus Stand area, located in an industrial zone with heavy movement of trucks and commercial vehicles, has witnessed a significant number of crashes.

According to Delhi Traffic Police data, 68 road accidents were reported in the Libaspur area between 2018 and 2023, including 28 fatal incidents.

Police said the new devices would enable accurate detection of vehicles exceeding permissible speed limits and strengthen enforcement at vulnerable locations, particularly in industrial and high-traffic zones.

A senior police officer said that focused speed enforcement, along with awareness initiatives and infrastructure interventions, is essential to reduce fatalities on accident-prone stretches such as NH-44, where overspeeding and poor lane discipline remain major causes of crashes.

The laser speed cameras were donated by the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP) under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), the officials said.

GRSP Asia Pacific Manager Brett Harman said effective speed enforcement plays a critical role in reducing road deaths and injuries and welcomed the continued collaboration with the Delhi Traffic Police under the BIGRS framework to promote safer road behaviour and evidence-based safety interventions.