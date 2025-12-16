Delhi Traffic Police to enable challan payments via BBPS on all UPI platforms

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said challans will soon be payable through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) across all BBPS-enabled unified payments interface platforms, an official said.

The officer said the initiative will allow commuters to pay traffic challans through all major Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications, providing a secure and seamless digital payment option while reducing dependence on physical modes of payment.

"To operationalise the system, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) for technical integration with the BBPS platform," a Delhi Traffic Police statement read.

The MoU was signed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satya Vir Katara on behalf of Delhi Traffic Police.

Officials said the integration process will begin shortly after completion of documentation and procedural formalities.

Once implemented, traffic violators will be able to pay challans through any BBPS-enabled UPI app, ensuring faster settlements, improved transparency and greater operational efficiency, the statement said. PTI BM OZ OZ