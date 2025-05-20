Delhi: Traffic restrictions around Burari's Nirankari Ground for Shiv Mahapuran Katha

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of the Shiv Mahapuran Katha, scheduled from May 20 to 27 at the Nirankari Ground, Burari. According to the advisory, a large gathering of devotees attending the Katha is expected between 8 am and midnight throughout the week.

To ensure public safety and manage congestion, traffic restrictions, diversions, and parking regulations will be enforced in and around the area. No parking will be allowed on both carriageways of Arihant Marg (Mukundpur Chowk to Azadpur Chowk), Outer Ring Road (Burari Chowk to Mukundpur Chowk), and Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg to Bhai Parmanand Marg (Burari Chowk to Parmanand Colony), the advisory said.

Vehicles parked on these stretches will be towed and prosecuted with impounded vehicles moved to Tara Singh Chowk and Shah Alam Bandh Road near Majlis Park Metro Station. "Shah Alam Bandh Road and one carriageway of Bhai Parmanand Marg may be closed as per requirement. Diversions will be put in place at the red light near Yograj Colony and along Shah Alam Bandh Road, " the advisory read.

Commuters are advised to avoid Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg, Bhai Parmanand Marg (Burari Chowk to Kingsway Camp), Outer Ring Road (Burari to Mukundpur Chowk), Arihant Marg (Mukundpur to Azadpur), and Shah Alam Bandh Marg during the event period. Further suggesting devotees opt for public transport, the advisory suggested the use of the Majlis Park Metro Station for easier access.

While buses can alight at Road No. 51 and park near Shah Alam Bandh Road, private vehicles should park at Tara Singh Chowk and the surrounding roads.