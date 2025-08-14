Delhi: Traffic restrictions, diversions in place for Independence Day

New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory for August 15, announcing extensive traffic restrictions and diversions across the city.

The measures will be enforced from 4 am to 10 am, with the public advised to plan travel accordingly, avoid affected stretches, and use public transport wherever possible, officials said on Thursday.

Several roads in the vicinity of the Red Fort will be closed to general traffic during the restricted hours. These include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, and S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort and Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg will also remain closed.

Other affected stretches include Esplanade Road, Ring Road near Rajghat and Shanti Van, and the Ring Road slip road to Salim Garh Bypass. Restrictions will also cover Ring Road from Subhash Park to ISBT Kashmere Gate and Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg. Only vehicles with authorised labels or passes will be permitted to enter the restricted zone.

Commuters without parking labels for the Independence Day rehearsal and celebrations have been advised to avoid several roads during the restricted hours. These include C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W-Point, A-Point, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

As alternate routes for travel between the northern and southern parts of the city during the restricted hours, people have been advised to use designated alternative routes. One option is to take Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Rani Jhansi Road to reach destinations in North Delhi and vice versa.

Another route is via Connaught Place, Minto Road, Bhavbhuti Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Shardhanand Marg, Lahori Gate Chowk, Naya Bazar, Peeli Kothi, and S.P. Mukherjee Marg up to Old Delhi Railway Station, from where commuters can proceed to their destinations in North Delhi or South Delhi.

"A third option is to cross the Yamuna using the Nizamuddin Bridge, take Pusta Road, proceed to GT Road, and cross Wazirabad Bridge to reach ISBT and North Delhi, and vice versa," the advisory read.

To move between the eastern and western parts of the city without entering the restricted Red Fort zone, commuters can use alternative corridors. From the AIIMS Flyover, travellers can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Shanti Van, Geeta Colony Flyover, Vikas Marg, Nirman Vihar, and onwards to Anand Vihar.

Another route is from Ashram Chowk via Ring Road, Rajghat, Geeta Colony Flyover, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar, Karkardooma, and onward to Anand Vihar, and vice versa.

A third option from Dhaula Kuan is to proceed via Ring Road, Naraina, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Britannia Chowk, Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk, Bhajanpura, Loni Road, and onward to Shahdara. For the New Delhi Railway Station, those coming from the east can use Vikas Marg, DDU Marg, and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the station.

From the north-east, the suggested approach is via Yudhistir Setu, New Court Road, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, and onwards, or alternatively via Mori Gate, Pul Dufferin, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, and Qutub Road.

Commuters from the north can take Rani Jhansi Road, proceed around the Rani Jhansi roundabout, follow DBG Road to the station, or alternatively travel via Mori Gate, Pul Dufferin, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, and Qutub Road.

The route from the west is via Pusa Road, the roundabout at Hanuman Murti, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road, and onwards to the station, or via DBG Road.

From the south, motorists can reach Connaught Place, proceed along Chelmsford Road to New Delhi Railway Station, or take DBG Road as an alternative.

Additionally, there are no restrictions for visitors heading to the JPN Hospital. For the Kasturba Hospital, the approach is via Ajmeri Gate, Ajmeri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Quazi, Chawri Bazar Chowk, Barsha Bullah, and Urdu Bazar.

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 midnight on August 14 to 11 on August 15. Inter-state buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the same period.

As part of the Independence Day traffic arrangements, specific diversions will be in place for buses to avoid congestion near the Red Fort and central Delhi.

From the Trans Yamuna area, buses bound for Kaudia Pul, Red Fort, and Old Delhi Railway Station will operate via ISBT Bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate. For their return journey, they will use Boulevard Road after taking a U-turn from Mori Gate and the ISBT Bridge.

Buses heading towards New Delhi, Connaught Place, and Central Secretariat will proceed via ISBT Bridge, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Rani Jhansi Road, Peshwa Road, Gol Market, and Shivaji Stadium Terminal. Those from South Delhi will follow the route up to Mandir Marg and return via Upper Ridge Road and Simon Bolivar Marg.

The Delhi Transport Corporation will station recovery vans from 5 am onwards at key locations to assist in case of breakdowns. These will be deployed at the Central Control Room on Gokhale Marg, Jama Masjid, Ghata Masjid, Yamuna Bazar, Delhi Gate, and Chatta Rail Chowk.

The Delhi Traffic Police will also issue live updates on its social media platforms, including X and Instagram, to help commuters navigate around restricted zones.

Authorities have urged those attending the Independence Day ceremony to arrive early and carry valid passes for entry. Visitors have been asked to cooperate with security checks and follow traffic instructions.

For the general public, the advisory emphasises avoiding unnecessary travel through the Red Fort area during restricted hours, using the metro or buses for essential journeys, and respecting traffic diversions for smooth movement across the city.